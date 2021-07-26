Jake Paul: '90% Chance' of Conor McGregor Fight, 'Very Confident' vs. Canelo Alvarez

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Jake Paul is ready to take on even bigger names after his upcoming bout against Tyron Woodley, including MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

"I think there's a 90 percent chance of [the McGregor fight] happening," Paul told Tom Taylor of Maxim. "That's the biggest fight that Conor can do. It'd be the biggest payday for him."

Paul had been discussing a potential $50 million offer for a fight with McGregor since last year.

McGregor is one of the biggest names in combat sports, but he is coming off consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier and has just one UFC win since 2016. He could be the next target for Paul, who rose to fame as a social media personality but is now 3-0 in his boxing career.

Paul will look to take the next step as a fighter with a challenging bout against another MMA star in Woodley on Aug. 29. He and his brother, Logan Paul, have taken part in multiple high-profile pay-per-view fights over the past couple of years, with Logan recently facing Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition.

Jake Paul hopes to continue this run of popularity with a potential bout against current boxing star Canelo Alvarez, ESPN's best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

"I'm very confident," he said of a fight with Canelo. "He's a killer at 168 pounds, but people forget that I naturally walk around at about 205, so there's a big weight difference. There's a big height advantage."

While the 24-year-old projected this matchup could be three years away, Paul believes no opponent is out of reach.

"I'm sort of thinking about it one fight at a time," he said. "Anything is possible after my brother fought Floyd Mayweather. I could fight anybody after this."