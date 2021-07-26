Olympic Medalist Rayssa Leal Lands Skateboard Trick in Fairy Costume in 2015 Video

AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Six years ago, Rayssa Leal was perfecting her heelflip.

Now she's an Olympic medalist.

The 13-year-old Brazilian won a silver medal at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo this week in the street competition. While she was narrowly defeated by another 13-year-old, Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, Leal became the talk of the Olympics after many shared a video of her doing a heelflip in a fairy costume.

Skating great Tony Hawk originally shared the clip in 2015.

"Six years ago [Hawk] introduced me to the world of skateboarding by sharing my video wearing a fairy costume," Leal wrote in a gallery of photos of her and Hawk, via Kareena Meredith of PopSugar. "Today, he filmed me at the Olympics."