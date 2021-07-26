Olympic Medalist Rayssa Leal Lands Skateboard Trick in Fairy Costume in 2015 Video

Olympic Medalist Rayssa Leal Lands Skateboard Trick in Fairy Costume in 2015 VideoJuly 26, 2021
Six years ago, Rayssa Leal was perfecting her heelflip.
Now she's an Olympic medalist.
The 13-year-old Brazilian won a silver medal at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo this week in the street competition. While she was narrowly defeated by another 13-year-old, Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, Leal became the talk of the Olympics after many shared a video of her doing a heelflip in a fairy costume.
Tony Hawk @tonyhawk
I don't know anything about this but it's awesome: a fairytale heelflip in Brazil by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RayssaLeal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RayssaLeal</a> (via <a href="https://twitter.com/oliverbarton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oliverbarton</a>) <a href="http://t.co/uZgshHYMMT">pic.twitter.com/uZgshHYMMT</a>
Skating great Tony Hawk originally shared the clip in 2015.
"Six years ago [Hawk] introduced me to the world of skateboarding by sharing my video wearing a fairy costume," Leal wrote in a gallery of photos of her and Hawk, via Kareena Meredith of PopSugar. "Today, he filmed me at the Olympics."