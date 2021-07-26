Eugene Chung Says NFL Is 'a Little Misleading' on Probe into Alleged Discrimination

AP Photo

Eugene Chung, a former NFL offensive lineman and assistant coach, called the NFL's statement on its investigation into his allegation he was told he "wasn't the right minority" during a job interview "a little misleading."

Chung told ESPN's Tim McManus on Monday he only had one "almost perfunctory" meeting with the NFL during its probe and none of the people he asked about the investigation had spoken with the NFL.

"I've had one conversation with them. I'd love to work with them hand in hand, but when it's being written that I'm going to be working with them, and I had only one very brief conversation, I think that's a little misleading," Chung told McManus.

The NFL released a statement July 1 saying it was "unable to confirm the precise statement that was made" following a five-week review.

Chung, who's previously said he wouldn't provide any further information about who made the comment or what team they worked for, maintained that stance in his conversation with McManus.

"I'm not interested in outing anybody. I think that's insignificant and irrelevant to what's going on at hand right now," he said.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chung, an Asian American, added the NFL hasn't granted his request for a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Mr. Chung has offered to assist us moving forward, and we welcome the opportunity to speak with him about how we can better advance employment opportunities throughout the league," the NFL said in its statement.

The 52-year-old Maryland native made the allegation to Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe in May, and he described his shock after the comment was made.

"That's when I realized what the narrative was," Chung said. "I was blown away, emotionally paralyzed for a split second. I asked myself, 'Did I hear that correctly?'"

Chung was a first-round pick in the 1992 draft and played nine pro seasons, including stops with the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Virginia Tech product started his coaching career with the Eagles in 2010 as an assistant offensive line coach. He filled the same role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 through 2015 before returning to Philly for four seasons beginning in 2016. He last coached in 2019.