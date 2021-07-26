Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Top WRs in Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams made the Madden 99 Club for the second consecutive year as part of Madden NFL 22's ratings reveal Monday.

Adams wasn't part of the initial 99 Club in last year's game—the New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas was the only wideout to receive the distinction at release—but the Packers star was added in December amid a season where he posted 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games.

"I grew up loving Madden. I still love that game," Adams said at the time. "I put in a lot of work for this, so I'm glad it's paid off and I'm glad that it's getting recognized."

Here's a look at the other top-rated receivers in Madden NFL 22:

Stefon Diggs enjoyed a monster first season with the Buffalo Bills. He led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) while scoring eight touchdowns to help quarterback Josh Allen put together a breakout campaign.

The 27-year-old University of Maryland product earned his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections and now is one of the best players at the position in Madden.

Julio Jones will look to make a similar first-year impact with a new team after his June trade from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans. He'd spent his entire career with the Falcons, earning seven Pro Bowl appearances since being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft.

The 32-year-old Alabama native has long been one of the top receivers in Madden, and he shouldn't have much trouble maintaining that distinction in an offense that also features quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and fellow wideout A.J. Brown.

DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs are the other marquee targets inside the top five. Both are one point away from the 99 Club.

Thomas has dropped from a 99 when last year's game debuted to 94 in this year's release, and he's expected to miss the start of the season because of ankle surgery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It's a major setback for a New Orleans Saints offense that lost Drew Brees to retirement.

Madden NFL 22 is scheduled for an Aug. 20 release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia and Steam.