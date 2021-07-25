3M Open 2021: Cameron Champ Earns 2-Stroke Win Over Louis Oosthuizen, More

David Berding/Getty Images

Cameron Champ earned his third career PGA Tour win with a victory at the 3M Open.

The American entered Round 4 in a tie for fourth place but finished strong Sunday with a 66. He saved his best shot of the day for the 18th hole, hitting it just a couple of feet away for the tournament-winning par:

It put him 15 strokes under par for the tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, two strokes clear of Louis Oosthuizen and others in second place.

Champ had made the cut in just one of his last six starts, but he came through this week to earn his share of the $6.6 million purse.

Cameron Tringale led after 54 holes but fell out of contention with a 74 in his final round.

Final Leaderboard

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Cameron Champ (-15)

T2. Louis Oosthuizen (-13)

T2. Jhonattan Vegas (-13)

T2. Charl Schwartzel (-13)

5. Keith Mitchell (-12)

T6. Mito Pereira (-11)

T6. Adam Hadwin (-11)

T6. Brian Stuard (-11)

T6. K.H. Lee (-11)

T6. Ryan Armour (-11)

Full results and stats available at PGATour.com

Tringale was the man to beat entering the final round, but this wasn't his day with some significant issues on the green. He missed numerous birdie opportunities and was one-over before finally breaking through with a putt on No. 11:

It was clear the burden that came off his back on that one, following it up with a birdie on the 12th hole. He unfortunately couldn't keep it going as a brutal triple bogey on No. 12 ruined his chance at a win. A three-putt on the par-three dropped him down the leaderboard during a forgettable day.

Cameron Champ had no such trouble, pulling ahead of the field with a nearly flawless showing in Round 4.

Champ had five birdies with zero bogeys, especially excelling with his putting:

This performance was especially surprising considering what Champ had shown this year:

He finished the round 2.872 strokes gained putting, which combined with his 88.9 percent greens in regulation is an excellent formula for victory.

The 26-year-old did create some drama on No. 18 after his drive went way left into the rough. Champ was forced to lay up multiple times before an excellent approach shot gave him the win.

Multiple competitors did come close during the final round, with Louis Oosthuizen notably giving a challenge with a 66.

The South African nearly holed out for eagle on the 18th hole before settling for a birdie:

Oosthuizen still fell short as he remains without a win on United States soil, coming close so many times.

Jhonattan Vegas was inconsistent throughout the week, but he gave also himself a chance to win with five birdies:

Like Oosthuizen, Vegas just missed an eagle on 18 that might have changed the tournament:

Charl Schwartzel later matched these two at 13-under with his own birdie on No. 18.

These just weren't enough to get into first place as Champ did exactly what was needed to win.

Many of the sport's best players will now head to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, while others will prepare for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational set to begin Aug. 5.