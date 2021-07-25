Thunder Trade Rumors: OKC in Talks to Move Up in Draft; Cunningham, Mobley Linked

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the clock with the No. 6 overall pick, but the team may be busier earlier in the 2021 NBA draft if general manager Sam Presti has his way.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported the Thunder "have been active in conversations looking to potentially move up in the draft." Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and USC's Evan Mobley are reported targets, which would require a top-three pick and likely the No. 1 overall selection in Cunningham's case.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.