The Basketball Tournament 2021 Results: Red Scare Upset by Category 5 in Sunday Play

Gene Wang/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament continued Sunday with several teams looking to separate themselves from the pack as top contenders in this event.

Teams from the Columbus and Illinois regionals were in action with top seeds Carmens Crew and Golden Eagles among those looking to move one step closer to a $1 million prize. The single-elimination format still led to some upsets with lesser-known squads hoping to make a name for themselves this month.

Here is the latest from the unique basketball competition.

July 25 Scores/Schedule

Columbus Regional

No. 10 Category 5 def. No. 2 Red Scare, 76-69

No. 8 Men of Mackey vs. No. 1 Carmens Crew, 4 p.m. ET

No. 5 The Money Team vs. No. 4 Team Hines, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Zip ‘Em Up vs. No. 6 Blue Collar U, 9 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Illinois Regional

No. 5 Autism Army def. No. 12 SCD Hoops, 76-48

No. 4 Always Us vs. No. 13 Peoria All-Stars, 3 p.m. ET

No. 1 Golden Eagles vs. No. 16 B1 Ballers, 6 p.m. ET

No. 8 Brotherly Love vs. No. 9 Playing for Jimmy V, 8 p.m. ET

Full bracket

Recap

Autism Army is just a No. 5 seed in its TBT debut, but the first game showed this could be a team to watch. The squad dominated SCD Hoops with a 76-48 victory led by former St. John's guard D'Angelo Harrison.

Harrison was unstoppable offensively with 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. The team also showcased excellent ball movement in the victory:

It should be enough to put the rest of the Illinois regional on notice.

Category 5 is also thriving in its TBT debut as the Miami alumni upset No. 2 seed Red Scare in the Columbus Regional.

Davon Reed, who spent two seasons in the NBA with the Suns and Pacers, keyed the victory for the No. 10 seed with 21 points, three blocks and three steals.

It meant a trip to the regional semifinals for Category 5, while Red Scare is eliminated in the second round one year after reaching the tournament semifinals. The squad comprised of Dayton alumni had a chance to play in its home arena for the championship, but the dream scenario was not meant to be.