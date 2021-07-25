Evian Championship 2021: Minjee Lee Rallies from 7 Shots Down to Win in Playoff

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images

Minjee Lee carded a seven-under 64 to erase a seven-shot deficit and win the 2021 Evian Championship.

Lee finished at 18 under for the tournament and defeated 54-hole leader Jeongeun Lee6 in the first playoff hole to take her first career major championship.

“I never really thought about it [having a chance to win] while I was playing, I just tried to make as many birdies as I could,” Lee told reporters after the round. “I saw the leaderboard maybe once or twice. I just tried to play the best to my ability, and it’s really great to win a major. It’s really amazing.”

Lee6 had seemingly been a shoo-in for her second major championship after carding a second-round 61, but she floundered with an even-par 71.

The first and only playoff hole was a testament to Lee's brilliant fourth round. She stuck her approach within 10 feet to set up an eagle try, while Lee6 sent hers into the water. It was all academic from there, with Lee two-putting for the victory.

American Yealimi Noh finished third at 17 under.

Ayaka Furue was fourth at 15 under, while Atthaya Thitikul rounded out the top five at 14 under.