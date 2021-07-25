Rapoport: Deshaun Watson to Report to Texans Training Camp; QB Still Desires Trade

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly set to report to training camp despite expressing a desire to be traded and his 22 ongoing civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Watson is set to be among the quarterbacks arriving for Texans camp Sunday.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, Watson is contractually obligated to report to training camp. The Texans would fine him $50,000 for each day he's absent.

The CBA does not allow teams to waive fines, even in Watson's situation.

Rapoport noted that Watson's desire to be traded remains unchanged. Houston police continue to investigate Watson's behavior after speaking to several of the women who accused him of acts ranging from unwanted touching to forced oral sex. The civil lawsuits filed against Watson are ongoing.

The NFL could place Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which would allow him to collect his salary while also barring him from team facilities.

It's unclear if the NFL has any plans on placing Watson on the exempt list, though that is the likeliest scenario if his sexual assault accusations are not wrapped up before the beginning of the regular season.

The league is also conducting its own investigation into the accusations, which could result in Watson being suspended—even if no criminal charges are ever filed.

For now, though, Watson will be treated like a regular member of the Texans roster until it's otherwise known.