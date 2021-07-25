Olympic Basketball 2021: Durant, USA Upset by Gobert, France; 1st Loss Since 2004

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Men's basketball got underway at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, and the slate was highlighted by France upsetting Team USA.

The Americans trailed by six entering the fourth quarter after mustering just 11 points in the third before charging back and building a seven-point lead. Team USA struggled mightily from the field late, however, and Boston Celtics wing Evan Fournier hit a go-ahead three with 57 seconds remaining to give France a lead it never relinquished.

The Czech Republic, Italy and Australia also got off to winning starts Sunday as they attempt to end the United States' run of three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Men's Olympic Basketball Sunday Results

France 83, USA 76

Czech Republic 84, Iran 78

Italy 92, Germany 82

Australia 84, Nigeria 67

Facing perhaps its biggest competition for gold at the 2021 Summer Olympics, Team USA faded late in a 83-76 loss to France on Sunday.

The Americans led by eight at halftime, but France turned the tables with a 25-11 advantage in the third quarter to carry a six-point lead into the fourth.

It looked as though the Americans had solved their shooting woes and were on their way to a come-from-behind win as they built up a seven-point lead in the fourth, but they went cold over the final three minutes and 41 seconds.

Thanks to a 14-0 run, France charged ahead and established an insurmountable lead in the upset win.

As noted by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the loss was Team USA's first at the Olympics in 17 years:

Team USA shot just 36 percent from the field in the game, including 31 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, France connected on 47 percent of its attempts from the floor.

Led by Utah Jazz center and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, France out-rebounded Team USA 42-36 as well.

The true standout for France was Fournier, who led all players with 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting in the game.

Team USA was led by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who led the team with 18 points fresh off winning an NBA championship:

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant found himself in foul trouble and played much of the second half with four fouls. As a result, Durant finished with just 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Team USA will look to get back on track Tuesday when it faces Nigeria, while France will look to build on Sunday's win against host Japan on Tuesday.