Bryson DeChambeau Won't Golf for Team USA at Olympics After Positive COVID-19 Test

AP Photo/Ian Walton

Patrick Reed has been added to the United States men's golf team after Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19.

Per a statement released on Saturday, DeChambeau's positive result came back during the final round of testing before Team USA departed for Tokyo:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

DeChambeau was set to be on the squad with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

In order for the U.S. to qualify the maximum of four players for the Olympics, golfers had to rank among the top 15 players in the official world golf rankings by the end of the qualification period.

DeChambeau has been in the top 10 of the rankings every week since March 7 when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

This was going to be DeChambeau's first Olympic appearance. He joined the PGA Tour on a full-time basis in 2016.

Reed is making his second Olympic appearance for Team USA. The 30-year-old tied for 11th at the 2016 Games in London with a score of six-under par. The Texas native is currently No. 13 in the official world golf rankings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The men's individual golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics will take place at Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29-Aug. 1.