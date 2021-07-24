Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Has Private Workout Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly hosted forward Jonathan Kuminga for a workout and dinner Friday.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported Warriors brass and Kuminga met in Miami. According to Givony, Kuminga has now had meetings with teams holding picks Nos. 3 to 8 in the 2021 NBA draft.

Kuminga is considered a lock for the top 10, but it's unclear if there's a favorite to select the talented but raw big man. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are widely expected to come off the board with the first four picks in some order.

Kuminga is part of the next group of players, which includes Scottie Barnes, Davion Mitchell, James Bouknight, Josh Giddey and Keon Johnson, all of whom could come off the board in any order in the Nos. 5 to 10 range.

The order of those selections will likely depend on a combination of need and upside. Kuminga has perhaps the biggest upside among those players, but that makes him a shakier fit for Golden State.

The Warriors are expected to prioritize win-now moves this offseason, whether that's in the draft or in free agency. It's possible, if not likely, the Warriors package their two first-round picks (Nos. 7 and 14) as part of a deal for a veteran player who fits better with the timeline of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Should the Warriors keep the pick, Kuminga is not a particularly great fit. The athletic big man might need two or three years to find his feet at the NBA level. There would also be an odd fit for Kuminga next to James Wiseman, another big who doesn't provide a shooting threat.