Cleveland Browns Unveil 75th Anniversary Throwback Jerseys for 2021 Season

The Cleveland Browns unveiled their 75th anniversary uniforms for the 2021 season Friday, and, well, they look a whole lot like Cleveland Browns jerseys.

While there are differences in the numbers and a single white stripe atop the helmet, it would be understandable if you didn't notice.

The Browns have, throughout their history, been a traditional team when it comes to uniform choices. Orange helmets, brown numbers and letters and the occasional stripe is all you're going to get.

These anniversary digs may not knock off the socks of any non-Browns fan, but they're clean and traditional.