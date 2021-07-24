Grayson Murray Says PGA Tour Never Offered Help with Alcoholism in Twitter Statement

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Golfer Grayson Murray publicly disclosed suffering from alcoholism in a statement Friday and accused the PGA Tour of refusing to help him with the issue.

"The PGA Tour didn't force me to drink. But the PGA Tour never gave me help," Murray wrote. "In my five years of experience of being on tour not once have I ever had a request been acknowledged by the commissioner or the PAC [Player Advisory Council] other than 'we will get back to you.' I hope not only the PGA Tour steps up in the areas they need to step up but I also hope people are held accountable in their roles they serve."

The PGA Tour responded to Murray's post Saturday via Golf.com: "We can unequivocally say that the PGA Tour is a family, and when a member of that family needs help, we are there for him. That has been the case here and will continue to be."

Phil Mickelson responded to Murray's post and seemingly corroborated his experience, tweeting "'we will get back to you' is the only response I’ve ever gotten too."

Murray said the PGA Tour has him on probation for being drunk in a hotel bar in Hawaii. Murray says the issue transpired because he's "a f--king alcoholic that hates everything to do with the PGA Tour life."