Stein: Warriors Unlikely to Land Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard Trade Before Draft

The Golden State Warriors reportedly "want a star" like the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard or Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, but those trade pursuits may have to wait until after the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday night.

Substack's Marc Stein reported Friday on Chad Ford's NBA Big Board podcast the Warriors have assets, including the Nos. 7 and 14 overall picks in the draft, but it's unclear whether that draft capital is enough to land a player the caliber of Lillard or Beal.

"Are either one of those guys really in play at this draft? It's probably more Lillard than Beal at this point, but I just think the draft might come a step too soon for either one of those guys to be dealt," Stein said.

