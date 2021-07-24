Aaron Rodgers Retirement Rumors Prompt Sportsbooks to Alter Packers Betting Markets

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers hasn't made a decision about his future just yet, but some Las Vegas sportsbooks aren't waiting around to set their Packers-related betting markets.

According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, Westgate SuperBook closed all of its markets tied to the NFC North in the belief Rodgers will announce his retirement. Huber spoke with two more sportsbooks that said "the expectation is Rodgers is going to announce his retirement sometime before the first practice on Wednesday."

That obviously doesn't represent a hard and fast guarantee that the three-time MVP will walk away from the NFL altogether. But taking NFC North bets down entirely is the kind of thing that raises questions.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio spoke to a source who said, "Vegas oddsmakers tend to be pretty sharp."

Florio noted how Rodgers' retirement wouldn't necessarily be permanent. He could take the 2021 season off and then signal his intention to return and play for another team in 2022. Brett Favre's 2008 retirement from Packers was famously short-lived.

One thing Rodgers' retirement would achieve is making it clear he won't play for Green Bay. That, in turn, would drastically change the team's outlook for the year ahead. Almost overnight, the Packers' Super Bowl hopes may go up in smoke.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Packers at +1800 (bet $100 to win $1,800) to win the Super Bowl, the eighth-best odds in the league. The team also has fourth-best odds (+900) of winning the NFC.

Rodgers has so far remained noncommittal about his intentions amid his protracted standoff with the franchise.

While competing in the American Century Championship on July 10, the 37-year-old said he was going to "figure things out in a couple weeks."

By this point, a lot of NFL fans will likely be happy to see some sort of resolution one way or the other.

