Nationals' Starlin Castro Has Leave Extended for 7 Days by MLB

AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

Washington Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro has had his administrative leave extended by Major League Baseball.

Castro's new leave will run through July 29, according to ESPN.com. The 31-year-old was originally placed on administrative leave July 16 stemming from a domestic violence allegation against him.

Castro was away from the Nationals for four days from June 15-18, placed on the restricted list to attend to an unspecified family matter.

When MLB announced Castro's first administrative leave last week, Washington manager Dave Martinez didn't say whether or not the four-time All-Star would return to the team at any point this season.

“When that process is done, that’ll be another conversation,” Martinez said. “But for right now, like I said, until he goes through that process, I really have nothing to say to him or anybody about it.”

General manager Mike Rizzo told reporters prior to Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins he doesn't anticipate Castro playing for the Nationals again in 2021.

"The process is the process,'' he said. "You asked the question, 'Do I plan on having Starlin Castro back' and I said I do not plan on having him back.''

Castro is in his second season with Washington after signing a two-year deal in January 2020. He previously played for the Marlins, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees in his 12-year MLB career.