Jake Paul Thinks Conor McGregor Boxing Match Will Happen: 'I'm the Money Fight'

Jake Paul remains optimistic about a potential clash with UFC star Conor McGregor.

"I'm the money fight for Conor McGregor right now," he said during an appearance Friday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "There is no other fighter right now who is on as big of a level as me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor."

Paul added that his representatives have reached out to members of the McGregor camp.

When the 24-year-old first called out McGregor in a profanity-laced social media post last December, the odds of him actually fighting the former featherweight and lightweight champion seemed remote.

Since then, Paul earned a first-round TKO of former UFC star Ben Askren and lined up an event with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August. McGregor, meanwhile, suffered consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier, leading many to wonder about his next steps.

Paul even made light of McGregor's recent results, saying on Undisputed that he "[doesn't] wanna fight losers."

The merits of Paul vs. McGregor as an athletic endeavor are limited. There's no question it would be a massive financial success, though, were it to actually happen.