Tom Brady Posts 'How It Started vs. How It's Going' Meme with 7 Super Bowl Rings

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

Tom Brady is running out of room on his hands to hold all of the jewelry he has accumulated throughout his storied NFL career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star used the popular social media "how it started vs. how it's going" meme to show off all seven of his Super Bowl rings on Twitter:

The 43-year-old's remarkable career has been well documented over the past 21 years. The 199th overall draft pick in 2000 got his shot at starting for the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the 2001 season when Drew Bledsoe got hurt during a game against the New York Jets.

The change at quarterback kick-started arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances. He also won three NFL MVP awards in an 11-year span.

Brady picked the Bucs as his destination as a free agent last offseason. The 14-time Pro Bowler immediately turned the franchise around, leading them to their first playoff appearance since 2007.

Based on the "how it's going" portion of the image, Brady looks to be very happy with how things have played out. He's also running it back with a loaded Bucs roster that certainly has the potential to help him add an eighth ring to that collection.