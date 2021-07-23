Cowboys Rumors: Malik Hooker Likely to Sign Contract with Dallas After 2nd Visit

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent safety Malik Hooker made a second visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

Gehlken reported Hooker was expected to sign with the team as long as no hangups emerged during the visit.

A first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, the 25-year-old was limited to two games in 2020 because of a torn Achilles.

