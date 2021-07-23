Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Expected to Play in Preseason After Ankle Injury

AP Photo/LM Otero

Nine months after undergoing surgery on his season-ending ankle injury, Dak Prescott is expected to be on the field for the Dallas Cowboys during the preseason.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday he anticipates his star quarterback will be able to play in exhibition games.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during the Cowboys' 37-34 win over the New York Giants in Week 5 last season.

The Cowboys announced Oct. 12 that Prescott had successful surgery.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Prescott had a second procedure done on his ankle about two months after the initial surgery "to strengthen his deltoid ligament, clean out the ankle and make it more structurally sound."

The Cowboys don't appear to have any doubts about Prescott's ability to return at a high level. He signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the organization in March. The deal includes $95 million guaranteed at signing, the highest total among current quarterback contracts.

Prescott has spent his entire career with the Cowboys since being drafted out of Mississippi State in 2016. The 27-year-old has thrown for 17,634 yards and 106 touchdowns with a 66.0 percent completion rate in 69 regular-season starts.

The 2021 NFL preseason will begin Aug. 5 with the Cowboys taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.