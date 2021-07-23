Chiefs' Andy Reid Says Frank Clark Will Attend Camp Despite Arrest: 'We Move Forward'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are expecting Frank Clark at the start of training camp next Wednesday, weeks after he was charged with felony possession of an assault weapon.

"Frank will be here, and we'll go forward," head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday. "We move forward."



TMZ Sports reported in June that Clark had been arrested in Los Angeles. Officers pulled him over for a traffic stop and said they saw an Uzi inside an open duffle bag in his vehicle. He told authorities the gun belonged to a member of his security personnel.

The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell subsequently reported that Clark was also arrested by California Highway Patrol in March. Police pulled him over because his car lacked a front license plate, and they said they found a loaded rifle and handgun in the backseat.

The 28-year-old's felony charge is connected to his March arrest. He has yet to face any charges stemming from his most recent arrest.

Kansas City acquired Clark ahead of the 2019 season from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a five-year, $104 million contract. He made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the team, and he posted 29 tackles and six sacks in 15 games last year.