Shaquem Griffin, Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

The Miami Dolphins have signed free-agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Griffin, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL draft out of UCF. He went on to spend three seasons in Seattle before becoming a free agent.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in May that "multiple" teams had interest in signing Griffin with the idea of potentially making him a full-time pass-rusher.

Over his final two seasons at UCF, Griffin totaled 18.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss. He was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 when he recorded 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

When Seattle selected Griffin in the draft, he joined his twin brother Shaquill Griffin on the team. Shaquill starred as a cornerback in Seattle for four seasons before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Shaquem was primarily a situational player on defense and a special teamer with the Seahawks, but he saw plenty of action.

In three seasons, Shaquem appeared in 46 of a possible 48 games, starting one of them. Overall, he accrued 25 tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

With the Dolphins, Griffin could fill any number of roles, including that of a situational pass-rusher, as Pelissero suggested.

Miami returns three of its top four sack getters from last season in Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel, but it lost Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson, who ranked third and fifth, respectively.

Along with rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, Griffin gives the Dolphins another pass-rushing option, as they look to build upon their 10th-place rank in sacks last season.

Griffin also adds depth to a talented Dolphins linebacker corps and gives them a high-motor player who has shown the ability and willingness to contribute on special teams.