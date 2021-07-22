Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence Placed on Cowboys PUP List With Ankle, Back Injuries

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will place Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp.

Head coach Mike McCarthy downplayed the significance of the move, telling reporters there aren't "any long-term concerns."

Cooper underwent ankle surgery in January, while Lawrence has long had back trouble and went under the knife in 2016 to try to resolve it.

He's just coming back from his third offseason back procedure, and McCarthy described the latest as "more of a cleanup." Regarding Cooper, the coach said he "looks great" and is "in great shape."

Cooper and Lawrence are both experienced veterans, and they're approaching their fourth and eighth seasons, respectively, with Dallas. Having them miss some time in training camp shouldn't be an issue for the team.

Problems will arise in the event one or both is unavailable when the Cowboys kick off the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that's more than a month away (Sept. 9).

The team is scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 before embarking on its three-game preseason slate.