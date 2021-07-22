Cavaliers Trade Rumors: CLE Receiving 'Significant Interest' in No. 3 NBA Draft Pick

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

One week away from the 2021 NBA draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers' No. 3 overall pick is reportedly attracting a lot of attention.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Cavs are receiving "significant trade interest" for their top selection.

O'Connor added the Toronto Raptors at No. 4 and Orlando Magic at No. 5 "have made offers" to Cleveland to move up.

It's unclear which player the Raptors or Magic might be targeting at No. 3, though O'Connor wrote that some NBA talent evaluators consider USC center Evan Mobley to be the best player in the class.

In his latest mock draft, O'Connor has Cade Cunningham going to the Detroit Pistons at No. 1 and Jalen Green to the Houston Rockets at No. 2.

There have been rumblings that the Cavs could look to do something either before or during the draft.

Zach Harper of The Athletic reported last week that Cleveland is interested in acquiring extra picks, though he did note that doesn't necessarily mean a deal involving the No. 3 selection.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, the Cavaliers have explored trade options involving Collin Sexton rather than sign him to an extension.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Magic could be an appealing option for the Cavs because they own the fifth and eighth picks.

One potential issue for Orlando is this is draft is generally regarded as having four players in the top tier (Cunningham, Green, Mobley, Jalen Suggs), followed by several intriguing options with major question marks beyond that.

This event will mark the fourth consecutive year that the Cavs have picked inside the top 10. Their 22-50 record last season was the third-worst in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Magic (21-51) and Detroit Pistons (20-52).