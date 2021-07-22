Raptors Rumors: Scottie Barnes Drawing 'Real' Draft Interest amid Jalen Suggs Links

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

While many see a tier of four players at the top of the 2021 NBA draft, the Toronto Raptors could still surprise with the No. 4 pick.

The expectation is Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs comprise that tier, with Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer projecting the Raptors to select Suggs in his latest mock draft. However, it is far from a lock.

"The Raptors recently met with Florida State forward Scottie Barnes, and executives around the league say their interest in him is real," O'Connor wrote.

Barnes is considered a high-upside prospect after he averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman last season.

