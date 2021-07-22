Olympic Opening Ceremony Creative Director Fired for Mocking Holocaust in Past Act

Zhu Yaozhong/VCG via Getty Images

Only days before the event, officials for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have fired Kentaro Kobayashi, the creative director for the Opening Ceremony.

According to Motoko Rich of the New York Times, Kobayashi was let go after organizers became aware of a past comedy act in which he made light of the Holocaust. Tokyo Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto added that plans for the Opening Ceremony are now being reviewed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.