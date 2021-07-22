Knicks Rumors: Reggie Bullock Drawing Interest from Lakers, 76ers, Celtics

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Impending free agent Reggie Bullock is garnering interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Bullock spent the past two seasons with the New York Knicks, and Berman reported he prefers to remain in the Big Apple.

The 30-year-old averaged 10.9 points and shot 41.0 percent from three-point territory during the regular season. His performance dipped in the playoffs as he connected on just 34.5 percent of his three-point opportunities.

According to NBA.com, Bullock was a solid defender, holding opponents to 30.2 percent shooting on threes and 31.5 percent on shots beyond 15 feet.

Finding three-and-D wings is easier said than done, so it's no coincidence that Bullock is reportedly on the radar of four teams with postseason aspirations in 2021-22.

SNY's Ian Begley reported in June that "at least one Knicks decision-maker" was on board with re-signing Bullock midway through this past season. He conceded the opinion may have changed after the postseason.

But this is likely to be a muted offseason for the Knicks, with Begley indicating the team is looking more toward 2022:

Even if he signs a multiyear deal, New York shouldn't have to break the bank to retain Bullock, so he may not hamstring the organization too much financially.

In the event his future lies elsewhere, he'd be a sensible addition for any franchise that has floor-spacing as a top priority.