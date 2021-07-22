Logan Paul, UFC Legend Anderson Silva in Contract Talks for Boxing Match

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After facing the best boxer of his era, Logan Paul now could face one of the biggest UFC stars ever.

Paul is discussing a boxing match against Anderson Silva that would take place later this year, Paul's manager, Jeff Levin, told Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

The YouTube star recently battled Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout that went the distance, although no winner was declared. There has not been any decision about whether a potential fight against Silva would be another exhibition or a sanctioned match.

"We just haven't got there yet," Levin said.

Paul has only one official fight in his boxing career: a split-decision loss to fellow internet personality KSI. His brother, Jake Paul, is 3-0 with a win over former MMA fighter Ben Askren. Jake is set to face another MMA star in Tyron Woodley this August.

Logan Paul will seemingly try to go the same route with his next match, taking on a UFC star looking to transition to boxing.

Silva, 46, is an all-time great in the Octagon with 34 professional MMA wins. He won the UFC middleweight championship in 2006 and held the belt for 2,457 days, a record for the longest reign in UFC history.

After three straight losses in 2019-2020, Silva went from MMA to boxing and found success with a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. It was just his third career boxing match with his first two coming in 1998 and 2005.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A bout against Paul could generate more excitement as the veteran fighter looks to continue his combat career.