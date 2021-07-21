Team USA Chiropractor: Comparing COVID Protocols to Nazi Germany Was 'Poor Judgment'

Zhu Yaozhong/VCG via Getty Images

Rosie Gallegos-Main, a chiropractor for the United States women’s wrestling team, apologized for comparing Olympic COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany in a recent social media post, per Jake Seiner of the Associated Press.

"We went from ‘Flattening the curve in 14 days’ to ‘Going door-to-door to see your papers’ ... Gotta admit, I did N-A-Z-I that one coming," she wrote on her Instagram and Facebook accounts last week.

The post was flagged by both platforms, and it was later deleted by Gallegos-Main after the Associated Press brought it to the attention of United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

"I'm deeply saddened by this and wish to apologize for my poor judgment and my choice to share this message," she wrote in her apology. "I am also sorry that this may have been a distraction for the delegation which should be focused on supporting our athletes to the best of our ability."

Gallegos-Main has been in her role since 2009 and will remain with the team during the pre-Olympic camp in Nakatsugawa, Japan. She is not part of the accredited U.S. delegation in Tokyo.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said in a statement it does not condone her message, and it will ensure she learns from the situation:

"As shown through her prompt removal of the share and her apology, she has shown clear remorse and committed to an educational process with DE&I experts. The USOPC will work with USA Wrestling to see that she gets that educational resource and understands our organization's shared global purpose of building a better, more inclusive world through sport."

There is no requirement for athletes to receive vaccinations against COVID-19, although it has been encouraged with several Olympians already testing positive for the virus in recent days. The Games will be held without spectators because of the pandemic.

All foreigners are required to test negative within 72 hours of departing to Japan and continually get tested throughout their stay.