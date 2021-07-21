Report: Olympic Social Media Teams Banned from Posting Pictures of Athletes Kneeling

ASANO IKKO/AFP via Getty Images

Social media accounts for the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee are prohibited from sharing photos of athletes taking a knee, according to the Guardian's Sean Ingle.

An insider told Ingle organizers informed staff of the ban on Tuesday evening before the first events of the Games were held on Wednesday.

As one example, Ingle cited how members of Great Britain and Chile knelt prior to their women's soccer match Wednesday. No photos of the moment were shared by official Olympic accounts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.