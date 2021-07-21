X

    Report: Olympic Social Media Teams Banned from Posting Pictures of Athletes Kneeling

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 21, 2021

    ASANO IKKO/AFP via Getty Images

    Social media accounts for the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee are prohibited from sharing photos of athletes taking a knee, according to the Guardian's Sean Ingle.

    An insider told Ingle organizers informed staff of the ban on Tuesday evening before the first events of the Games were held on Wednesday.

    As one example, Ingle cited how members of Great Britain and Chile knelt prior to their women's soccer match Wednesday. No photos of the moment were shared by official Olympic accounts.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!