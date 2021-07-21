Cowboys' Dak Prescott Ready for Training Camp After Surgery on Ankle Injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday he expects quarterback Dak Prescott will enter training camp without restrictions in the final stages of his recovery from ankle surgery.

"I see for him to be a full participant," McCarthy told reporters. "It's still a projection. We'll see how it goes. Obviously, we'll watch it."

Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2020 campaign and underwent surgery soon after.

The 27-year-old Mississippi State product has emerged as a legitimate franchise quarterback since the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He's completed 66 percent of his throws for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions in 69 games. He's added 24 rushing scores.

Prescott hadn't missed any games because of injury before last year's fractured ankle.

Along with the initial surgery in October, the two-time Pro Bowl selection also went through a clean-up procedure in December to make the ankle more "structurally sound," per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

In June, Prescott declared his ankle injury was a thing of the past.

"I've buried the injury; honestly guys, you know me," Prescott told reporters. "From the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I've buried it. I've buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around me have to help me and bury it as well as we move forward. Put that right on the tombstone."

The Cowboys showed they were confident in his recovery by not making any notable additions to their quarterback room after the departure of veteran Andy Dalton. They'll enter training camp with Ben DiNucci, Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert as the reserve signal-callers.

A healthy Prescott would give Dallas one of the NFL's most potent offenses thanks to a group of playmakers around him led by running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, and tight end Dalton Schultz.

The Cowboys will hold their first practice Thursday ahead of their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 5 in the Hall of Fame Game.

Dallas kicks off the regular season Sept. 9 when it visits the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and all signs point to Prescott being under center for a marquee face off with Tom Brady.