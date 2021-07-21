Chris Paul Rumors: Lakers Eyeing Sign-and-Trade for Star After Suns' NBA Finals Run

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul's future is uncertain, as the Phoenix Suns point guard has a massive $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season.

If he goes the free agency or sign-and-trade route, keep an eye on the Los Angeles Lakers. Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported Wednesday that, "According to sources, LeBron James and the Lakers have been on the hunt for veteran point guard, and Paul is on the list."

Spears added that "For Paul to join forces with James for the first time in their careers, it would likely take a sign-and-trade with the Suns," though he noted that if the veteran point guard does opt out, he'll likely sign a longer deal in Phoenix.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.