Giannis Orders 50 Nuggets at Chick-fil-A in IG Live Video After Bucks Win NBA Finals

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA championship with a trip to Chick-fil-A on Wednesday.

After scoring 50 points in Milwaukee's 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday to secure the NBA Finals MVP award and the Bucks' first championship in 50 years, Giannis treated himself.

On Instagram Live, he discussed his intention to order 50 chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A:

It is unclear if he planned to order the traditional nuggets or grilled nuggets, but he did discuss dipping sauce options, including Chick-fil-A sauce and barbecue.

Antetokounmpo likely worked up an appetite in putting the Bucks on his back Tuesday in one of the greatest championship-clinching performances in NBA history.

The NBA MVP in both 2019 and 2020 not only netted 50 points in Game 6 but also piled up 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Antetokounmpo had three games with 40 or more points in the series and finished with averages of 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals.

Making his showing even more impressive was the fact that he missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks with a hyperextended knee. He also helped Milwaukee overcome a 2-0 series deficit in the NBA Finals.