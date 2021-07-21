Browns' Baker Mayfield Not Worried About New Contract 'At All' Ahead of 2021 Season

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday he's not focused on a potential contract extension ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

"I think everything will play itself out," he told reporters. "I'm not worried about it at all because if we win we're heading in the right direction."

Mayfield is entering the fourth season of his $32.7 million rookie contract with the Browns. The front office already exercised an $18.9 million fifth-year option for 2022.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.