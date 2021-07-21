The Basketball Tournament 2021 Results: Eberlein Drive Upset, AfterShocks Advance

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Wichita Region final is set following the two regional semifinals Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena.

Florida TNT sent top-seeded Eberlein Drive packing in the first game, and a raucous home crowd helped lift the AfterShocks to a victory over Team Challenge ALS.

As a result, those two punched a ticket to Dayton, Ohio, for championship week, which tips off July 31.

The Basketball Tournament Scores—July 20

No. 5 Florida TNT def. No. 1 Eberlein Drive, 74-67

No. 2 AfterShocks def. No. 3 Team Challenge ALS, 69-65

Recap

Eberlein Drive were riding high at halftime against Florida TNT after building a 40-25 lead. Then Florida mounted a steady comeback over the second half that culminated in a three-pointer by Chris Warren.

Because of the Elam Ending, both teams knew 74 points was the magic number.

With his team leading 71-67, Tristan Spurlock missed what would've been a game-winner. Eberlein Drive were unable to capitalize, providing Florida TNT with another opportunity to seal the victory.

It looked like Warren erred when he didn't pass to a wide-open Keith Clanton inside. Instead, he took a couple of dribbles before stepping into the decisive shot:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Warren finished with a team-high 15 points. Clanton and Kenny Boynton chipped in with 14 points apiece, and Brandon Robinson came off the bench to score 13. Robinson in particular was a catalyst for Florida TNT down the stretch.

The second game was more competitive from start to end and culminated in a frenetic battle to the finish line.

With 68 points set as the winning total, Challenge ALS seemed to be in the driver's set when a bucket from Marvelle Harris put them up 62-58. AfterShocks responded with five quick points before Justin Dentmon hit a massive three-pointer, which meant his squad was one more long-range jumper away from the win.

But Tyrus McGee responded in kind as AfterShocks overtook Challenge ALS to make it a 66-65 game.

Dentmon missed a possible game-winner and immediately redeemed himself when he drew a charge on Conner Frankamp as Frankamp sank a layup that would've brought the contest to a conclusion.

The 6'1" guard left no doubt on his second chance to send AfterShocks into the regional final. He got the ball from Zach Brown on the elbow, composed himself and found the bottom of the net.

it was certainly a prime example of what can make the Elam Ending such a great viewing experience. The late-game desperation was evident in each team as the players all knew what was at stake.

Having the home fans behind them may have provided a pivotal advantage for AfterShocks as well.