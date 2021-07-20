2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Pistons Hold Cade Cunningham Workout, Will Host Suggs, Green

AP Photo/Brody Schmidt

The Detroit Pistons will have the opportunity to select their next franchise cornerstone with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA draft, and they are reportedly doing their homework.

Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Eastern Conference team hosted prospect Cade Cunningham for a "light workout in Detroit on Tuesday" and plan on doing the same with Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs soon.

While Detroit is yet to schedule a workout with Evan Mobley, it will likely do so before the July 29 draft.

Cunningham is widely regarded as the draft's top prospect, and Givony and Wojnarowski reported the Oklahoma State guard does not plan on visiting any other teams.

He took full advantage of his one collegiate season and was a consensus All-American and the Big 12 Player of the Year behind 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He also shot 40 percent from three-point range.

There is little Cunningham cannot do on the court as a 6'8" matchup nightmare who can initiate the offense with his shooting, driving ability and facilitating all while playing solid defense across multiple positions.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him as the No. 1 overall selection and reported "certain Pistons staff members were initially informed that Cade Cunningham would be the pick."

The next question is whether he will live up to expectations for an organization that needs a franchise building block.

Detroit hasn't won a playoff series since the 2007-08 season and is coming off back-to-back 20-win campaigns. While there are some pieces in place such as Killian Hayes and Saddiq Bey, Cunningham is the type of elite talent the Pistons have been missing.

They can change that on draft day.