College GameDay Names Charlotte as Week 1 Broadcast Location for Georgia vs. Clemson

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

One of the best games of the college football regular season could come in Week 1 as Georgia faces Clemson on Sept. 4. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's College GameDay will be there for the pregame.

The show announced Tuesday it will host the first game of the year from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Clemson SID Tim Bourret noted it will be the 21st time a Tigers game has been on College Gameday since 2015, most in the nation.

The game should be highly anticipated as two of the top teams in the country look to begin their year on a high note. NCAA.com rated both in the top four in its preseason ranking.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart also showed he isn't afraid to take on tough opponents.

"I’ve said since I’ve got here we want to have a demanding, rewarding schedule," Smart told reporters Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will show if they can live up to the hype in Week 1.