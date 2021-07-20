Dabo Swinney: 'I Don't Think There's 12 Teams Good Enough' for Expanded Playoff

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a bold opinion, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared his thoughts about the possibility of an expanded College Football Playoff field.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Swinney said he doesn't support a 12-team field: "Our team wasn't for it. They don't want to play more games. And to be honest with you, I don't think there's 12 teams good enough."

The outspoken Clemson head coach did joke that college football could adopt a relegation system, like they use in the Premier League.

"Maybe we should have a 40-team Premier League with a 12-team Playoff and if you stink you get relegated to the other level or something," Swinney said. "I don't know."

Swinney's comments come after a sub-group of the College Football Playoff management committee presented a proposal last month to expand the current playoff format from four teams to 12.

While the proposal has yet to receive approval, there appears to be some traction for it moving forward.

College Football Playoff board chairman Mark Keenum said in a statement released on June 22 the board has authorized a "review phase that will engage other important voices in this matter" as they continue to decide to proceed with the recommendation.

Under the proposed format, the field would be comprised of the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams. The top four teams would receive a first-round bye.

The current four-team College Football Playoff format began with the 2014 season.

A total of 11 different programs have played in the College Football Playoff over the past seven seasons. Alabama (three) and Clemson (two) are the only schools that have won multiple titles under this format.