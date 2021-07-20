Tom Brady, Bucs Visit Joe Biden at White House to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Five months after their dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their championship Tuesday at the White House with President Joe Biden.

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians were among the people in attendance at the ceremony.

Prior to the ceremony, Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith cracked a joke about Brady having a residency at the White House:

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, Smith and Bradley Pinion, both of whom are members of the Buccaneers social justice committee, also used their visit to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris about voting rights issues.

Brady got in a few jokes of his own at the podium, including a zinger about people not believing the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

Given all of the speculation about how much longer Brady will continue playing, Biden could see the future Hall of Famer on the field for many more years.

Even though Biden didn't pick a favorite player on the Bucs roster, he did use his status as a Delaware native to single out Chris Godwin:

Godwin told reporters leading up to the ceremony that he actually received a phone call from the president.

Tampa's Super Bowl victory marked the second championship in the franchise's 44-year history.

Tuesday's ceremony will likely be one of the final celebrations for the Buccaneers from last season before they turn the page completely to 2021. They will raise their title banner in front of Bucs fans at Raymond James Stadium prior to the regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.