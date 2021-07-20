NBA 2K22 Reveals New Features for Gameplay, Seasons, MyTEAM, MyCAREER and More

Steve Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

2K Sports released the first details on new features coming to various game modes ahead of the NBA 2K22 launch on September 10.

The company says a revamped City is coming to next-gen consoles, along with new matchmaking features that should help players find a game faster. Last-gen consoles will also see an update to the Neighborhood, which will now be built on a cruise ship.

MyTEAM will see the return of the much-requested draft feature, along with making progress transferrable between console generations.

Bringing all the modes together is the new Seasons feature, which 2K says will "bring more content, more rewards and more ways to play."

Additional new gameplay features include new signature dribbles, precision jump shooting and a "completely revamped" shot-blocking system.

In MyCAREER on next-gen consoles, players will be able to find their "hidden talents" and branch off on their careers off the court.

"Players can now pursue side ventures to build a profile in lucrative and trendy spaces. Brush up against the fashion world, where the art of promotion will drive your success as a mogul. Or get involved in the hip-hop business, where your music talent opens up an intriguing lane in the industry," the release read.

Further details on each mode are expected in the coming months ahead of NBA 2K22's release.