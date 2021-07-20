Head of Olympics Won't Rule Out Late Cancellation of Games amid Spread of COVID-19

BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

Just three days before the Summer Olympics opening ceremony, there is still a chance the Games could be canceled amid a recent spread of COVID-19 among some of the athletes.

Toshiro Muto, head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, told reporters during a Tuesday press conference a late cancellation hasn't been ruled out.

"We can't predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases," said Muto. "We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.