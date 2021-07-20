Jets Coach Greg Knapp Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Bicycle Hit by Car

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp is hospitalized in critical condition with "serious injuries" after being struck by a car while riding a bike over the weekend in California.

Jeff Sperbeck, Knapp's agent, confirmed the news Monday night to Mike Klis of 9News.

Knapp joined the Jets' coaching staff in January under the team's new head coach, Robert Saleh.

The 58-year-old California native owns 35 years of coaching experience dating back to 1986, when he started working at Sacramento State, his alma mater, as a running backs coach while also trying to make an NFL roster as a quarterback.

He made stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Raiders and San Francisco 49ers as a player but never appeared in a regular-season game.

Knapp found more success on the sideline across stints with the Niners, Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

He spent the past three years as the Falcons' quarterbacks coach before joining the Jets. He quickly became a fan of New York's rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

"He is a fast study. He has done a good job of minimizing mistakes," Knapp told reporters in June. "You've got to expect mistakes from anyone starting the first time in any profession, it doesn't matter, and I have seen very minimal, same mistakes, twice. He learns quickly from his mistakes and that is impressive to see from a young guy."

Jets rookies reported for the start of training camp Tuesday.

Knapp was on the Broncos' staff when the team won Super Bowl 50 in 2016, and his Jets biography notes he's coached quarterbacks to 11 Pro Bowl appearances.