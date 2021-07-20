Nikki A.S.H. Cashes in WWE MITB Briefcase on Charlotte Flair, Wins Raw Women's Title

Photo credit: WWE.com

Nikki A.S.H. didn't wait long to capitalize on her victory Sunday at Money in the Bank.

Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship on Monday night after suffering a disqualification defeat to Rhea Ripley. Ripley attacked Flair after the match, though, and Nikki sensed an opportunity.

The 32-year-old might only almost be a superhero, but she's now a full-blown champion after toppling The Queen:

The outcome was shocking to say the least.

It appeared Flair would head into SummerSlam as the Raw champion to set up a colossal match with another marquee star, perhaps a returning Becky Lynch.

Instead, WWE might see the pay-per-view as an opportunity to elevate another member of the women's division.

Nikki is a former tag team champion alongside Alexa Bliss, and she rode the early momentum Sanity enjoyed when it debuted in NXT in October 2016. Success as a singles star has been a little more elusive for the native of Glasgow, Scotland.

For many fans, Money in the Bank likely represented validation for a Superstar who had the talent but wasn't provided with the opportunity to shine.

Over the past few years, the women's division lacked direction. Ronda Rousey hasn't competed since WrestleMania 35 in 2019, and WWE seemed to compensate by leaning harder on the Four Horsewomen: Flair, Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Between August 2018 and this April, Asuka was the only non-Horsewoman to hold the SmackDown Women's Championship, for example.

But the landscape has changed for the better. Bianca Belair dethroned Banks for the SmackDown belt at WrestleMania 37, and Ripley had her "WrestleMania Moment" one night later when she beat Asuka for the Raw gold.

Now, Nikki A.S.H. is poised to be a world champion for WWE's second-biggest show of the year.