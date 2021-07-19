Marc Badain Resigns as Raiders President; Dan Ventrelle Named Interim President

AP Photo/David Becker

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a shakeup in their front office, with Marc Badain resigning as team president on Monday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis issued a statement announcing he has accepted Badain's resignation:

In a separate statement from Davis (h/t Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal), Raiders executive vice president and general counsel Dan Ventrelle will replace Badain on an interim basis.

Badain provided a statement about his decision to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Badain began his career with the Raiders as a summer intern in 1991. He moved into the front office in 1995 and eventually took over as chief financial officer.

The Raiders named Badain as interim team president during the 2013 season after Amy Trask resigned.

Per ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., Badain was one of the key figures in the Raiders' push to move from Oakland to Las Vegas by helping to secure financing for a new stadium.

Alan Snel of LVSportsBiz.com described Badain as "the Raiders’ buck-stops-here business chief behind balancing operations" for the organization.

Ventrelle has been in the Raiders organization for 17 years.

The Raiders played their first season in Las Vegas last year. They will open the 2021 campaign on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.