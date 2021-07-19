The Basketball Tournament 2021 Results: Sideline Cancer Advance to 3rd Round with Win

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Monday marked another big day of action in the 2021 Basketball Tournament, with all four second-round games in the West Virginia regional taking place.

There was only one major upset in the first round over the weekend. The 12th-seeded Bucketneers sent fifth-seeded War Ready home with an impressive 77-50 victory.

The No. 9 Fort Wayne Champs were the only other lower-seeded team to win in the first round.

Here are the results from Monday's action at the Charleston Coliseum.

The Basketball Tournament Scores—July 19

No. 12 Bucketneers def. No. 4 Armored Athlete, 79-60

No. 1 Sideline Cancer def. No. 9 Ft. Wayne Champs, 92-71

No. 3 Herd That vs. No. 6 Team 23, 7 p.m. ET

No. 2 Best Virginia vs. No. 7 D2, 9 p.m. ET

Recap

The Bucketneers are officially the Cinderella team of the West Virginia Region, though based on their first two performances, it's hard to view them as an underdog.

After their 27-point victory Sunday, the Bucketneers had no problems getting by Armored Athlete, 79-60. Desonta Bradford was almost a one-man wrecking crew in the win.

Bradford, who was held to seven points on 3-of-13 shooting against War Ready, put up 30 points in 26 minutes. The 25-year-old made six of his nine three-point attempts in the game.

Justin Tuoyo and Tray Boyd III also stood out in the win. Tuoyo finished with 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Armored Athlete, which played with a small-ball starting lineup had no answer on the inside for the 6'9" center.

Boyd was fantastic off the bench for the Bucketneers. The East Tennessee State alum dropped 17 points and had a plus-17 plus-minus rating in just 12 minutes of game time.

Next in line for the Bucketneers will be Sideline Cancer in the regional semifinals Wednesday.

After escaping the first round with a three-point win, Sideline Cancer had no such problem in a 92-71 win over Ft. Wayne Champs.

Marcus Keene was outstanding in the win with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds and nine assists in 28 minutes.

Both teams shot the ball well in the game. Sideline Cancer made 57 percent of its 61 attempts, compared to 49 percent on 51 attempts for Ft. Wayne.

The disparity in shot attempts highlights the two key differences in Sideline Cancer's win. It had a 21-13 advantage in points off turnovers and 19 second-chance points, compared to just two for the Champs.

Sideline Cancer also got 38 points from its bench, led by 15 from Terry Larrier. All of Ft. Wayne's points came from its starting five.