Richard Sherman's Car Crash Before Arrest Detailed in Police Report

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New details of Richard Sherman's alleged single-car crash prior to his July 14 arrest have been made public.

Per the official crash report obtained by TMZ Sports, police said that the five-time Pro Bowler crashed his 2014 Mercedes into a barrier on the left side of the highway because he didn't follow a right turn around the bend of the road.

The report noted that Sherman continued to drive the car for a short time after hitting the barrier before abandoning it. He eventually wound up at his in-laws' home in Redmond, Washington.

Video footage from the house appeared to show Sherman attempting to break in before making threatening comments to his father-in-law Raymond Moss.

On the date of the crash, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Sherman abandoned the car in a nearby parking lot after crashing into a concrete barrier.

Citing a Washington State Police spokesman, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported DUI and hit and run were recommended charges against Sherman stemming from the crash.

Sherman was originally booked at Seattle Correctional Facility on a charge of burglary domestic violence.

After being released from custody on Thursday, Sherman was charged with five misdemeanors. He officially pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during a court appearance Friday.

In a statement released on July 16, two days after his arrest, Sherman apologized for his actions:

Amid criticism over how the police dispatcher spoke to Ashley Moss, Sherman's wife, on a 911 call she made when Sherman was "drunk and belligerent" at their home, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced an administrative review of the call that will take several months to complete, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sherman is due back in court on Aug. 13 for a pretrial hearing.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent. He spent the past three seasons playing with the San Francisco 49ers.