Video: Youth Camper Catches Pass Against Giants' Saquon Barkley After 1-on-1 Battle

There might be a reason Saquon Barkley is playing on the offensive side of the ball.

The New York Giants running back could only contain a young camper for so long while playing defensive back and eventually gave up an amusing and long completion after the camper got open by running through his legs and continuing downfield:

While Barkley couldn't stop the pass, Giants fans are surely glad to see him in action in any capacity.

He played just two games in 2020 because of a torn right ACL and addressed his rehab process while speaking to reporters Monday at his his annual Saquon Barkley Football ProCamp:

"I don't know [if I'll be ready for Week 1]. We'll see. Taking it day by day. Just listening to my body. Whenever I'm able to get out there, just make sure I'm 110 percent. Not just for ... my well-being, but just so I go out there and compete at a high level and show the world who Saquon is."

New York starts the season Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.