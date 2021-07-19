X

    Video: Youth Camper Catches Pass Against Giants' Saquon Barkley After 1-on-1 Battle

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    There might be a reason Saquon Barkley is playing on the offensive side of the ball.

    The New York Giants running back could only contain a young camper for so long while playing defensive back and eventually gave up an amusing and long completion after the camper got open by running through his legs and continuing downfield:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Little man gave everything he had to score on Saquon 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a><br><br>(via ProCamps/IG) <a href="https://t.co/cKFbc9oORP">pic.twitter.com/cKFbc9oORP</a>

    While Barkley couldn't stop the pass, Giants fans are surely glad to see him in action in any capacity.

    He played just two games in 2020 because of a torn right ACL and addressed his rehab process while speaking to reporters Monday at his his annual Saquon Barkley Football ProCamp:

    "I don't know  [if I'll be ready for Week 1]. We'll see. Taking it day by day. Just listening to my body. Whenever I'm able to get out there, just make sure I'm 110 percent. Not just for ... my well-being, but just so I go out there and compete at a high level and show the world who Saquon is."

    New York starts the season Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.

