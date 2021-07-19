WNBA's Katie Lou Samuelson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out of Olympics for Team USA

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Katie Lou Samuelson announced Monday she will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19:

Samuelson said in her post she is fully vaccinated.

The Seattle Storm forward was set to compete for the USA women's three-on-three team. The team announced Jackie Young will replace her on the squad.

Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Plum will also compete for the United States in the eight-team three-on-three tournament in its first year as an Olympic sport. The Americans will play their first two games on Saturday, July 24.

Samuelson played all six games in qualifying for the Olympics in May.

The 24-year-old was the fourth overall pick of the 2019 WNBA draft but has already played for three different teams in her brief career. She is in the midst of her best season with the Storm in 2021, averaging 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

She is best known for her college career at UConn as a two-time All-American who ranks fifth in school history with 2,342 points.