Saquon Barkley on Being Ready for Giants' Week 1 Game amid Injury Rehab: 'We'll See'

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley isn't ready to make a prediction about his status for Week 1 as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Barkley said "we'll see" when asked if would be on the field when the Giants open the regular season on Sept. 12.

"Taking it day by day," he added. "Just listening to my body. Whenever I'm able to get out there, just make sure I'm 110%. Not just for ... my well-being, but just so I go out there and compete at a high level and show the world who Saquon is."

Barkley injured his knee during the Giants' 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 2 last season.

Despite tearing his ACL on Sept. 20, he didn't have surgery to repair the injury until Oct. 31.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the delay was a decision between Barkley and the Giants to allow the swelling to go down on his knee. It also gave him time to do some training exercises to strengthen the knee before the procedure.

Barkley was off crutches and walking around the Giants' facilities in December. The 24-year-old posted workout videos on Instagram last month of him doing multiple drills, including sprinting and cutting.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on June 8 that he didn't want to put a timetable on Barkley's rehab and return.

The Giants are scheduled to open training camp on July 27, but quarterbacks and injured/rehabbing players are set to report on Thursday.

Barkley led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage as a rookie in 2018. He also scored 15 total touchdowns that season. He ran for 1,003 yards and had 438 yards receiving in 13 starts during the 2019 campaign.

The Giants will open the regular season at MetLife Stadium against the Denver Broncos.